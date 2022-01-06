Convenience store robber will be sentenced next month

Johnson robbed the Londis store in Leiston in 2020 - Credit: Google

A man who admitted the robbery and attempted robbery of two Suffolk convenience stores on the same night will now be sentenced next month.

Craig Johnson, 39, previously pleaded guilty to a shop robbery in Leiston and the attempted robbery of a store in Eye on March 29, 2020.

The attempted robbery took place around 7.45pm at McColl’s in Church Street, Eye.

An hour later, around 8.45pm, Johnson robbed the Londis store in Sizewell Road, Leiston, and stole £796.31 worth of cash and tobacco.

Johnson, who was recalled to HMP Wayland prison following the crimes, was due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday but Judge David Pugh was told he was unwell and unable to attend his hearing.

Judge Pugh confirmed a pre-sentence report had been completed by the Probation Service and adjourned sentence until Friday, February 4.

The judge said the "issue of dangerousness" will arise at Johnson's sentencing next month.



