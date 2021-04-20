Psychiatric report ordered for distraction burglar

Published: 5:30 AM April 20, 2021

A judge has ordered a psychological report on a man who burgled the home of a vulnerable woman.

Lewis Falco was due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, having already pleaded guilty to burglary, theft and three counts of fraud at an earlier magistrates' court hearing in August.

Falco, 19, formerly of of Bridge End Road, Red Lodge, now on remand at Norwich prison, stole a purse belonging to a woman in her 70s, who was recovering from a brain injury and self-isolating alone at home in Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, on the evening of August 19.

An earlier sentencing hearing was adjourned in February for a psychological report.

On Monday, barrister Oliver Haswell, for Falco, said the report recommended further psychiatric assessment.

Mr Haswell argued that Falco suffered from a serious psychological disorder and that the catalyst for the offence appeared to be his use of illicit substances in place of prescribed medication.

Judge Emma Peters said it would be careless not to seek some sort of further evaluation and adjourned sentencing until the week beginning June 7.