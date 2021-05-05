Grandmother opens up after pair convicted of grandson's murder

Published: 7:01 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 7:04 PM May 5, 2021

Ryan Filby, left, and Daniel Daden, right, have both been convicted of Mr Taylor's murder - Credit: Essex Police

An Essex grandmother has opened up about the pain her family has endured after two men were convicted of her grandson's murder.

Her emotional words come after grandson Liam Taylor, 19, and a friend went for a drink at the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle on January 31 last year.

The pair were approached by a group of men in a black Subaru, who attacked them with weapons in the pub's smoking area before fleeing the scene.

Despite getting himself back to the bar, Mr Taylor died at the scene from multiple stab wounds. His friend was taken to hospital for surgery for a stab wound to his leg.

The Subaru, which had been stolen from Hainault, was later found burnt out in Bicknacre.

Liam Taylor was known to his family as "Fish" - Credit: Essex Police

Ryan Filby and Daniel Daden were both charged with murder, attempted murder, wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.

The court heard the attack was in retaliation to an incident less than two hours earlier in which Filby was beaten by two people with a pole outside his home. Although known to each other, neither Mr Taylor nor his friend were involved.

Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, May 5, Filby, 21 of Evelyn Place, Chelmsford, and Daden, 19, of Bramble Road, Witham, were convicted of murder and wounding with intent. They were found not guilty of the other offences.

A third man was found not guilty of murder, attempted murder, wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.

Filby and Daden are set to be sentenced in June.

Liam Taylor was murdered in Writtle last year - Credit: Essex Police

Speaking after the trial, Mr Taylor's grandmother Julie Taylor said: “The most heart-breaking thing for me is Liam and his mum Michelle were so close. He always told her ‘as long we have each other we will always be okay.’

“How can she now ever be okay again? A huge part of her was taken when they took his life. Her world collapsed and part of her died that night.

“Fish, as we called him, wasn’t just a son, he was his mother’s soul mate and best friend, a protective big brother to Lewis and his little sister Lilly.

“He was a loving, kind and caring boy, always smiling, and charismatic. Liam loved to listen to Stormzy music as well as going out socialising with his friends.

“He really was the life and soul everywhere he went. Everyone loved his infectious smile and everyone loved Fish."

Ms Taylor added the trial had been "worse than a horror film" for the family to endure.

She added: “In life we know we’ll lose loved ones from old age or illness but, it’s not the normal course of life for a parent, grandparent or sibling to see a child and young person die at the hand of such violence.

“There are no circumstances where any individual needs to walk the streets with weapons and there will never be justification. It will always end in tragedy.

“We all loved him in life and in death we love him still. He will never be forgotten. We love you our beautiful angel.”