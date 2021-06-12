Couple found asleep in car face jail over cocaine and heroin charges

Published: 12:00 PM June 12, 2021

A couple who were found asleep in a car containing more than 500 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in a Suffolk village have been warned they face lengthy prison sentences.



The car was blocking the driveway of a house in Main Road, Little Glemham on August, 23 2018 and when police arrived they found Rudi Ullah asleep in the driver’s seat of an Audi and Farrhin Rahman asleep in the rear of the vehicle, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

One of the front tyres had blown out and when a check was carried out on the Audi it was discovered it had been stolen several days earlier in London and had false number plates.

While the officer was making inquiries about the vehicle and waiting for other officers to arrive Ullah and Rahman were seen passing items between them and at one stage Rahman got out of the car with a shoulder bag and said she needed to go to the toilet, the court heard.

She was refused permission and when her bag was searched it was found to contain a zipped bag containing 552 wraps of heroin and high purity crack cocaine with a street value of £5,000 as well as £461 cash and a knife.

Ullah’s fingerprint was found on the back of one of the false number plates on the car and on one of the banknotes in the bag with the drugs.

Rahman, 20, of Chewton Road, London and Ullah, also 20, of Abbey Road, Camden both denied possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply on August 23, 2018 and possession of a knife.

Ullah was found guilty by 11-1 majority verdicts and Rahman was found guilty by 10-2 majority verdicts.

Ullah also denied theft of the Audi and although he was cleared of this charge he was unanimously found guilty of an alternative charge of handling stolen goods.

Adjourning sentence until July 30 Recorder Graham Huston warned the defendants that they were both facing “considerable” custodial sentences.



Ullah claimed he and Rahman had travelled to Suffolk in the Audi with a man called James who was taking them to a party in the Ipswich area. He said that when the car broke down James had gone to get help and he and Rahman had fallen asleep.

He denied knowing that the car was stolen or having anything to do with the drugs found in the car.

Rahman said she’d been in a relationship with Ullah for a couple of years and he had picked her up in London before coming to Suffolk for a party.

She denied knowing the Audi they were in was stolen and said she had been asleep during the journey from London but had been aware of another men getting into the car.