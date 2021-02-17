Mystery continues to surround discovery of human skull on beach
- Credit: Alisha Nadene Smith
Mystery continues to surround a human skull found by a child on an Essex beach.
It is understood the skull – which police have confirmed is human – was discovered by a 13-year-old girl and her father at Irlam's Beach in Little Oakley on Sunday afternoon, February 14.
Police are not treating the discovery as suspicious, and believe it may have been brought in by the tide.
It is not yet known whether the discovery may be ancient or is the result of any recent incidents. It is not being treated as suspicious, however.
A spokesman for Essex Police had no further updates to disclose when contacted by this newspaper.
Enquiries are understood to be ongoing.
Suffolk Constabulary has confirme, however, that detectives are not linking the grim discovery to human remains found in the river at Sudbury last August.
