Suspected arson attack costs farm more than £500k

Published: 4:13 PM June 7, 2021

The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill - Credit: Tyler Bell

A suspected arson attack on a barn in west Suffolk has reportedly cost its owner more than £500,000 in damages.

A dozen fire crews were called to the blaze in Little Wratting on Friday afternoon – which caused excessive damage to buildings on the farm.

Six ponies were rescued from the scene and were unharmed.

In all, damage to the buildings and the items inside is said to have cost in excess of £500,000.

Police are currently liaising with the victim to establish a full list of the damaged and destroyed contents.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed enquiries are underway with the fire service to establish its cause – with arson being treated as a possibility.

Those who believe they may know who was responsible, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area before 5pm, are asked to call Haverhill police on 101, quoting reference 37/29583/21.