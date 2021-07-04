News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two charged with string of offences after car forced to stop by police on A12

Tom Potter

Published: 12:36 PM July 4, 2021   
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Officers were authorised to pursue a car along the A12, with support from the police helicopter and other units

Two people have been charged with offences including kidnap, carrying an imitation firearm, assault and dangerous driving, after police forced a vehicle to stop on the A12.

The pair have been charged with a number of offences after a car was tactically stopped by specialist officers on Friday.

Police had been called after a man was reportedly shot in Jaywick at about 2.15pm.

A short time later, officers were authorised to pursue a car along the A12, with support from the police helicopter and other units.

Sunil Singh, 27, of Rectory Road, London, has been charged with attempted kidnap, common assault and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Gurmet Kaur, 44, of Wilton Square, London, is charged with a public order offence, four counts of common assault and dangerous driving.

They are both due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

