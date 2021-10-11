Man charged with throwing cannabis into Highpoint prison

Published: 7:00 PM October 11, 2021

A man accused of throwing cannabis, tobacco and mobile phone SIM cards over the fence into a Suffolk prison has been remanded in custody.

Terell Byer, 23, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday via video link to face three charges of throwing prohibited articles into Highpoint prison in Stradishall, near Newmarket.

It is alleged Byer, of Ninth Avenue, Hayes, Greater London, threw two parcels over the fence at Highpoint on October 9 containing 56 grams of cannabis, four mobile phone SIM cards, two pouches of tobacco and 12 packets of cigarette papers.

He is charged with throwing a List A prohibited article (cannabis) into the prison as well as a List B item (SIM cards) and a List C article (tobacco).

No pleas were entered at the short hearing and magistrates sent the case to the crown court.

Byer was remanded in custody and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on November 8 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.



