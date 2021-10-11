Man charged with throwing cannabis into Highpoint prison
- Credit: Archant
A man accused of throwing cannabis, tobacco and mobile phone SIM cards over the fence into a Suffolk prison has been remanded in custody.
Terell Byer, 23, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday via video link to face three charges of throwing prohibited articles into Highpoint prison in Stradishall, near Newmarket.
It is alleged Byer, of Ninth Avenue, Hayes, Greater London, threw two parcels over the fence at Highpoint on October 9 containing 56 grams of cannabis, four mobile phone SIM cards, two pouches of tobacco and 12 packets of cigarette papers.
He is charged with throwing a List A prohibited article (cannabis) into the prison as well as a List B item (SIM cards) and a List C article (tobacco).
No pleas were entered at the short hearing and magistrates sent the case to the crown court.
You may also want to watch:
Byer was remanded in custody and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on November 8 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Most Read
- 1 Orwell Bridge reopens as emergency services respond to incident
- 2 Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell
- 3 Police cordon off woodland near beach
- 4 Peter Reid could take on football consultancy role at Ipswich
- 5 Peggy, 94, knits 'Bobby Buddies' to help children in distress
- 6 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
- 7 Delays on A14 near Orwell Bridge after police incident
- 8 Former Town owner Marcus Evans linked with takeover of Championship club
- 9 Man suffers broken jaw and nose in 'nasty' town centre attack
- 10 Campaigners seek help to buy much-loved pub and save it from bulldozers