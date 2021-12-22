London man charged with firearms offences and supplying drugs in Colchester

A man has been charged with a number of offences as part of an Essex Police investigation into the supply of drugs in Colchester.

Hazan Ajimobi was due to appear in court today (Wednesday December 22), charged with drug offences including with being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, and possession of a class B drug.

He has also been charged with a number of weapons offences including possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, possession of ammunition for a firearm and possession of a firearm.

Ajimobi, 24, of Cann Hall Road, London, was arrested by operation Raptor North officers in London yesterday, Tuesday, December 21.

He was due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today.