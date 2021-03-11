News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Ipswich woman stashed kilos of cannabis in wardrobe

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 5:30 AM March 11, 2021   
The pair appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Lorraine Humphreys was handed a suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: ARCHANT

An Ipswich woman who stashed three kilos of cannabis in a wardrobe has avoided going straight to jail for her role in a drug dealing business. 

A court heard how Lorraine Humphreys "stupidly" became involved in the trade by taking up the offer to act as a go-between and make a couple of hundred pounds a month.

Acting on information, Suffolk police executed a warrant at her Westholme Road home on November 26, 2018.

Humphreys led officers to three bags of cannabis at the top of a bedroom wardrobe and £1082.76 in criminally accrued cash.

The 47-year-old immediately came clean – later pleading guilty to possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property at Ipswich Crown Court on February 4 this year.

On Wednesday, she returned to court to be sentenced following the preparation of a probation report.

Prosecutor Gavin Pottinger said Humphreys told police she had been approached by an Albanian national two or three years earlier and invited to make money by acting as a 'middle-man'. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
  2. 2 Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 
  3. 3 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
  1. 4 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-1 home draw with Lincoln City
  2. 5 Five Suffolk churches to receive funding for urgent repairs
  3. 6 Residents demand answers as new footbridge closed with no explanation
  4. 7 Rare classic car being raffled off for £9 a ticket by Suffolk firm
  5. 8 Villagers left frightened after thief entered cars at night
  6. 9 Boss banned from running firms after shredding accounts and tax evasion
  7. 10 Joy as Lego set designed by Suffolk family set to go on sale

The court heard how Humphreys would earn cash by receiving cannabis to stash temporarily and pass on in bulk.

Mr Pottinger said there was no evidence to refute Humphreys' claim she was then forced to begin selling four-and-half ounces from every bale to repay a £5,000 debt incurred to dealers when she was robbed.

Shade Abiodun, mitigating, said Humphreys was a woman of previously good character, who "stupidly became involved in a criminal enterprise".

Recorder Jeremy Benson QC told Humphreys: "Having started assisting in the supply of drugs, you became involved in the seamier side of it all – the threats and pressure that became part of it when you voluntarily became part of the trade." 

He said Humphreys was not to blame for the case taking more than two years to get to court, adding: "Because I believe there is a significant hope of rehabilitation, and the fact you have been waiting this long to be sentenced, it seems right that to suspend imprisonment in this case."

Humphreys was handed 14 months' custody, suspended for two years, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Minstral the horse was found in a field in Witham with a huge hernia which made rescuers believe she was a cow at first glance.

Horse found so over-bred in Witham rescuers thought she was a cow

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Simper in his camping fields along the River Deben. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town had to shut and clean their Playford Road training base following an illness bug. Photo

Suffolk solicitor says new evidence fuels Ipswich Town takeover rumours

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Alan Judge pictured against Doncaster Rovers.

'A lad who wasn't in the 18 will be involved' - Cook to make changes for...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon