Ipswich woman stashed kilos of cannabis in wardrobe

Published: 5:30 AM March 11, 2021

An Ipswich woman who stashed three kilos of cannabis in a wardrobe has avoided going straight to jail for her role in a drug dealing business.

A court heard how Lorraine Humphreys "stupidly" became involved in the trade by taking up the offer to act as a go-between and make a couple of hundred pounds a month.

Acting on information, Suffolk police executed a warrant at her Westholme Road home on November 26, 2018.

Humphreys led officers to three bags of cannabis at the top of a bedroom wardrobe and £1082.76 in criminally accrued cash.

The 47-year-old immediately came clean – later pleading guilty to possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property at Ipswich Crown Court on February 4 this year.

On Wednesday, she returned to court to be sentenced following the preparation of a probation report.

Prosecutor Gavin Pottinger said Humphreys told police she had been approached by an Albanian national two or three years earlier and invited to make money by acting as a 'middle-man'.

The court heard how Humphreys would earn cash by receiving cannabis to stash temporarily and pass on in bulk.

Mr Pottinger said there was no evidence to refute Humphreys' claim she was then forced to begin selling four-and-half ounces from every bale to repay a £5,000 debt incurred to dealers when she was robbed.

Shade Abiodun, mitigating, said Humphreys was a woman of previously good character, who "stupidly became involved in a criminal enterprise".

Recorder Jeremy Benson QC told Humphreys: "Having started assisting in the supply of drugs, you became involved in the seamier side of it all – the threats and pressure that became part of it when you voluntarily became part of the trade."

He said Humphreys was not to blame for the case taking more than two years to get to court, adding: "Because I believe there is a significant hope of rehabilitation, and the fact you have been waiting this long to be sentenced, it seems right that to suspend imprisonment in this case."

Humphreys was handed 14 months' custody, suspended for two years, with 100 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.