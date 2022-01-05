Two men deny falsely imprisoning an Ipswich woman
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The trial of two men accused of falsely imprisoning an Ipswich woman has got underway.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, January 4, were 21-year-old Louie Charles, of Wivenhoe Park, Colchester, and 22-year-old Tye Parker, of Burr Close, Harwich.
Parker and Charles have denied falsely imprisoning Minique Rivett against her will between March 4 and March 10, 2019, and an offence of blackmail.
They have also denied kidnap and a further offence of false imprisonment in relation to a man called Laurel Aiken.
Parker has also denied offences of robbery and aggravated burglary which were allegedly committed in February 2019.
A jury was sworn in on Tuesday and prosecution counsel Marc Brown is expected to open the case on Wednesday (January 5).
The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.
