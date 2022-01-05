News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Two men deny falsely imprisoning an Ipswich woman

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM January 5, 2022
Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Louie Charles and Tye Parker deny false imprisonment and are on trial at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of two men accused of falsely imprisoning an Ipswich woman has got underway.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, January 4, were 21-year-old Louie Charles, of Wivenhoe Park, Colchester, and 22-year-old Tye Parker, of Burr Close, Harwich.

Parker and Charles have denied falsely imprisoning Minique Rivett against her will between March 4 and March 10, 2019, and an offence of blackmail.

They have also denied kidnap and a further offence of false imprisonment in relation to a man called Laurel Aiken.

Parker has also denied offences of robbery and aggravated burglary which were allegedly committed in February 2019.

A jury was sworn in on Tuesday and prosecution counsel Marc Brown is expected to open the case on Wednesday (January 5).

The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

Most Read

  1. 1 Town working on permanent Walton deal as potential loan recall looms
  2. 2 Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A140 crash
  3. 3 14 sheep killed on railway line after being chased on to tracks by dog
  1. 4 Man slashed in the face while jogging in Bury St Edmunds
  2. 5 Gillingham sign Norwich striker on loan ahead of Ipswich clash
  3. 6 Flood warnings in place in Suffolk due to expected high tides
  4. 7 Ten young Town players to watch in 2022
  5. 8 Look inside 'immaculately renovated' £1.15m home with own cinema room
  6. 9 Motorbike crash on A14 roundabout
  7. 10 Barry was stuck on the fringes at Town... but his loan could prove vital in the long-run
Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News
Colchester News
Harwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are investigating a suspected attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal damage in Abbeygate Street

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Shock after New Year's Day attack at high street address in Bury St Edmunds

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United's Shola Shoretire during the UEFA Youth League, Group F match at Leigh Sports Vill

Video

13 young loan players McKenna could turn to

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Police officers

Man found dead in the sea at Corton named

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The latest data show Covid rates are continuing to rise across Suffolk and north Essex.

Coronavirus

Mapped: Covid cases continue to soar across Suffolk and North Essex

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon