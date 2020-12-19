Police search for Hollesley Bay absconder

Published: 9:15 PM December 19, 2020

Louis Okai, 38, has absconded from Hollesley Bay in Suffolk. - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

A prisoner convicted of drug dealing has absconded from a Suffolk prison, prompting a police search.

Louis Okai, 38, was reported missing from Hollesley Bay just after 6pm today (Saturday December 19).

Okai is serving a sentence of nine years and three-months for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He is described as mixed race, 6ft 2ins tall, and of medium build. He has brown hair, brown eyes and stubble.

He also has tattoos on his forearm and neck.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 253 of Saturday December 19.