Drink-driver who breached suspended sentence avoids jail

Michael Steward

Published: 4:00 PM June 30, 2022
Arminas Nauseda, of Louise Close, Great Yarmouth, was given a community order at Ipswich Crown Court.

Liam Heslop avoided prison at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Lowestoft man who breached a suspended sentence after he was caught drink-driving has avoided jail. 

Police received a report of a person drink-driving on August 29, 2021, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday. 

Officers located the vehicle, which had passengers in the back, Isobel Ascherson, prosecuting, told the court. 

The driver, Liam Heslop, 22, attempted to run away and was not initially compliant with officers, Ms Ascherson said. 

A sample of Heslop's blood revealed he had 108 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80mg per 100ml of blood. 

The conviction put Heslop, of High Street, Lowestoft, in breach of a suspended sentence after he previously pleaded guilty to a section 20 unlawful wounding offence in November 2019. 

He was handed 18 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and 250 hours of unpaid work for that offence. 

Recorder Sarah Przybylska said Heslop was "not a man with a substantial list of previous convictions". 

She sentenced him to an 18-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation activity days and an alcohol monitoring requirement for 90 days. 

Heslop was also banned from the road for 12 months, and handed three points on his licence. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Lowestoft News

