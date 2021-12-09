News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man admits string of offences after being arrested in Tesco

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:52 PM December 9, 2021
Lucas Alves, from Haverhill, was arrested in a Tesco supermarket (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A 25-year-old man has admitted a string of offences, including indecent exposure and possessing a knife, after being arrested in a Tesco supermarket.

Police were called to Chalkstone Way in Haverhill at 5.15pm on Monday after receiving reports of a man damaging vehicles and assaulting a member of the public.

Following enquiries, he was located and arrested in a Tesco store later that evening.

The man was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

A large knife and hammer were also recovered after a search.

Lucas Alves, of Abington Place, Haverhill, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with indecent exposure, criminal damage, use of threatening, abusive or insulting words to cause harassment, alarm or distress, possession of a bladed article and racially or religiously aggravated fear or provocation of violence by words or writing against four individuals.

Alves pleaded guilty to the offences and was remanded in custody for sentencing at the court on January 17.

