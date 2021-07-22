Man threatened to stab ex-partner's new boyfriend with hunting knife

Published: 4:30 PM July 22, 2021

A man who threatened to stab his ex-partner's new boyfriend with a hunting knife in front of their children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Luke Hutchinson’s former partner had gone to pick up their children from his home on January 8 and her new partner had waited in the car while she went to the front door because he “didn’t want any trouble”, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

While he was waiting in the car he saw Hutchinson trying to get past her to get to him and heard her say: “He’s got a knife,” said Lynne Shirley, prosecuting.

She said that Hutchinson’s former partner heard him say: “I don’t care about going to prison. I’m going to stab him.”

After his arrest on January 11 Hutchinson described what happened as “a stupid drunken mistake.".

He said he couldn’t remember going to get the knife and admitted that when he started drinking he couldn’t stop and that it was a problem.

Hutchinson, 33, of High Road, Great Finborough, admitted making a threat to kill and was given a 54-week prison sentence suspended for two years and a six month alcohol treatment order.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to his former partner and £425 costs.

He was also banned from contacting his former partner and her new partner for five years.

At an earlier hearing a court heard that Hutchinson’s ex-partner's new boyfriend had told police he’d been forced to quit work as a taxi driver after previously being approached and intimidated by Hutchinson.

Natasha Nair, for Hutchinson, said her client hadn’t seen his children since the incident and was keen to do anything he could to get them back in his life.

She said Hutchinson had been working in a pub and had been given authority to look after the premises when the landlord was on holiday.

He had also signed up for a four-year plumbing course and had completely stopped drinking since the incident. “He appreciates that when he drinks he makes mistakes,” said Miss Nair.