Drug dealer arrested after police infiltrated messaging service avoids jail

Luke White, of Rose and Crown Court, Bury St Edmunds, has received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 25-year-old Suffolk drug dealer who was arrested after police infiltrated an encrypted messaging service used by criminals has been given a suspended prison.

Luke White was linked to the supply of cocaine in EncroChat messages uncovered by officers, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When police searched his home they found a number of high-value items including designer clothes, shoes and handbags as well as an expensive watch and a £2,000 diamond bracelet, said Barnaby Shaw, prosecuting.

White of Rose and Crown Court, Bury St Edmunds, admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs in 2020 and was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 240 hours of unpaid work and was given a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sentencing him Judge Emma Peters criticised the “dreadful” delay in the case coming to court for sentence and said she felt able to take the unusual course of suspending his prison sentence because of the efforts he’d made to turn his life around since the offence.

She said she was satisfied White had been acting under direction and wasn’t as involved as other people who were arrested during the police investigation into the conspiracy.

Last November 31-year-old Maxwell Kirkby, of Victoria Row, West Row, who worked for Anglian Water, admitted being involved in the same conspiracy and was jailed for six years and nine months by a judge at Ipswich Crown Court

The court heard that Kirkby had worked for Anglian Water and had used his role as cover to facilitate the supply of drugs during lockdown.

Another 31-year-old defendant, who also admitted his part in the conspiracy as well as firearms charges was jailed for seven years and two months in June last year and another co-defendant was recently jailed for six years and four months by a judge at Ipswich Crown Court.

Adam Norris for White said that after throwing his EncroChat phone away he had sought help for his drug addiction and was now drug-free.

He was also now working as a solar panel installer and had a one-year-old daughter.

Mr Norris said White, who has no previous convictions, didn’t accept the designer clothes and handbags and diamond bracelet found at his home were bought with the proceeds of drug dealing and claimed he had got them on finance.

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act will take place at a later date.