Caravan stolen from driveway by 4x4 driver in Mildenhall

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:07 AM May 30, 2022
A caravan was stolen from a home in Suffolk

A caravan was stolen from a home in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

A person driving a 4x4 has stolen a caravan from a home in Mildenhall.

The incident happened at about 3am on Tuesday, May 24 in Trinity Avenue, Suffolk police said.

A Lunar Venus Deluxe caravan was towed away by a 4x4 vehicle which resembled a Mitsubishi Shogun.

Anyone who has information, images or footage which could help the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/32071/22.

