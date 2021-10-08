Man charged in London to Suffolk county lines drug dealing probe
- Credit: Archant
A plea hearing for a 24-year-old man who was charged during a police investigation into county lines drugs supply in Suffolk has been adjourned.
Lutfi Guney was arrested in the Bermondsey area of London last month and brought by officers to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.
He was questioned by Suffolk police's Serious Crime Disruption Team and charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.
Guney, of Donkin House on the Rennie Estate, in London, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 9) via a prison video link for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
The hearing was adjourned until November 4 to allow barristers more time to prepare the case before pleas are taken from Guney.
The arrest was made as part of Operation Orochi, an operation set up by Suffolk police with the Metropolitan Police to tackle county lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
- 2 Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk
- 3 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
- 4 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate
- 5 Revealed: The property hotspots in Suffolk
- 6 Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet
- 7 Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast
- 8 Petrol prices in Suffolk nearing all-time high
- 9 Jail for man who spread private sexual images of woman following 'frightening' burglary
- 10 All but one Suffolk district reports a rise in Covid infection rate