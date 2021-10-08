News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man charged in London to Suffolk county lines drug dealing probe

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 3:18 PM October 8, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Lutfi Guney appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A plea hearing for a 24-year-old man who was charged during a police investigation into county lines drugs supply in Suffolk has been adjourned.

Lutfi Guney was arrested in the Bermondsey area of London last month and brought by officers to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

He was questioned by Suffolk police's Serious Crime Disruption Team and charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Guney, of Donkin House on the Rennie Estate, in London, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 9) via a prison video link for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The hearing was adjourned until November 4 to allow barristers more time to prepare the case before pleas are taken from Guney.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Orochi, an operation set up by Suffolk police with the Metropolitan Police to tackle county lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images
  2. 2 Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk
  3. 3 Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway
  1. 4 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate
  2. 5 Revealed: The property hotspots in Suffolk
  3. 6 Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet
  4. 7 Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast
  5. 8 Petrol prices in Suffolk nearing all-time high
  6. 9 Jail for man who spread private sexual images of woman following 'frightening' burglary
  7. 10 All but one Suffolk district reports a rise in Covid infection rate
Ipswich Crown Court
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lucille Whiting (inset), from near Haverhill, could not get fuel to take her children to school

Suffolk Live

Suffolk mum lost out on £1,000 in earnings due to petrol shortages

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A lorry is currently blocking Melford Road in Lavenham 

Updated

Road reopens after stuck lorry

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott celebrates his first half goal at Gillingham

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town secure Papa John's Trophy win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk has missed out on funding to boost local bus services.

Bus routes cancelled as drivers leave for HGV and delivery jobs

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon