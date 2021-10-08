Man charged in London to Suffolk county lines drug dealing probe

Published: 3:18 PM October 8, 2021

A plea hearing for a 24-year-old man who was charged during a police investigation into county lines drugs supply in Suffolk has been adjourned.

Lutfi Guney was arrested in the Bermondsey area of London last month and brought by officers to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

He was questioned by Suffolk police's Serious Crime Disruption Team and charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Guney, of Donkin House on the Rennie Estate, in London, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 9) via a prison video link for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The hearing was adjourned until November 4 to allow barristers more time to prepare the case before pleas are taken from Guney.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Orochi, an operation set up by Suffolk police with the Metropolitan Police to tackle county lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.