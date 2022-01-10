News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police release CCTV after MacBook and North Face jacket stolen from bar

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:25 AM January 10, 2022
Police are appealing after personal items were stolen from a bar in Bury St Edmunds

Police are appealing for information after personal items were stolen from a bar in Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Bury St Edmunds Police

CCTV images have been released after personal belongings including a MacBook Air were stolen from a bar in Bury St Edmunds. 

The incident happened at Verve Bar in Woolhall Street at 2.40am on Saturday, January 8. 

The items were stolen from Verve Bar in Bury St Edmunds

Police are asking people who know this man to get in contact with them. - Credit: Bury St Edmunds Police

In a tweet, Bury St Edmunds police said "a black North Face jacket, a black Dakine back pack and a space grey MacBook Air" were stolen. 

Officers have asked if anyone knows the man pictured to contact them. 

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 or via their website quoting the crime reference number 37/1401/22.

