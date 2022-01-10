Police release CCTV after MacBook and North Face jacket stolen from bar
Published: 8:25 AM January 10, 2022
- Credit: Bury St Edmunds Police
CCTV images have been released after personal belongings including a MacBook Air were stolen from a bar in Bury St Edmunds.
The incident happened at Verve Bar in Woolhall Street at 2.40am on Saturday, January 8.
In a tweet, Bury St Edmunds police said "a black North Face jacket, a black Dakine back pack and a space grey MacBook Air" were stolen.
Officers have asked if anyone knows the man pictured to contact them.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 or via their website quoting the crime reference number 37/1401/22.
