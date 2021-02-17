News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Shopworker assaulted after challenging alleged debit card fraudsters

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:15 PM February 17, 2021   
Essex Police has released CCTV after a shopworker was assaulted by alleged fraudsters in Hatfield Peverel

Essex Police has released CCTV after a shopworker was assaulted by alleged fraudsters in Hatfield Peverel - Credit: Essex Police

Police have issued CCTV images in the hopes of finding alleged debit card fraudsters who assaulted a female shopworker.

The group of men were challenged by an employee at the Maharaj General Store in Maldon Road, Hatfield Peverel, on Friday, February 5.

Essex Police believes the men pictured could help in its investigation

Essex Police believes the men pictured could help in its investigation - Credit: Essex Police

Three men had entered the store just before 5.35pm and ran up a four-figure sum before attempting to pay for them using multiple debit and credit cards.

Suspicious of their behaviour, the shopworker challenged them and was assaulted before they fled the store.

It is understood the trio left the store in a white car – which police believe could have been a Vauxhall Zafira – and fled in the direction of Maldon.

Essex Police believe the men pictured may be able to help in their investigation.

The group are alleged to have attempted to pay for goods with multiple credit and debit cards at the Maharaj General Store

The group are alleged to have attempted to pay for goods with multiple credit and debit cards at the Maharaj General Store - Credit: Essex Police

Those with information are asked to contact Braintree's Local Policing Team on 101, quoting reference 42/21161/21.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I'm not going to be the only one to blame' - Lambert after Northampton draw
  2. 2 Surge testing for South African Covid variant deployed on Suffolk/Norfolk border
  3. 3 Human skull found by child on beach
  1. 4 Jackson and Nolan exiled from Ipswich Town first-team and training with Under 23s
  2. 5 A14 closed after woman seriously hurt in crash
  3. 6 Explained - who is included in new shielding list
  4. 7 Matchday Recap: Blues held at home by Northampton
  5. 8 Woman in her 20s dies after A14 collision
  6. 9 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw with Northampton Town
  7. 10 Winter storms unearth potential 18th century shipwreck on Suffolk coast
Essex
Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

BBC Look East presenters Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Look East stars Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop give an insight into...

Gina Long

Logo Icon
BlueAction

Flares let off as Blue Action group protest at Playford Road

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods yet to record any new Covid cases in February

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Winch and Blatch in Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pizza restaurant set to open in former clothing store

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon