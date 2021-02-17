Shopworker assaulted after challenging alleged debit card fraudsters
- Credit: Essex Police
Police have issued CCTV images in the hopes of finding alleged debit card fraudsters who assaulted a female shopworker.
The group of men were challenged by an employee at the Maharaj General Store in Maldon Road, Hatfield Peverel, on Friday, February 5.
Three men had entered the store just before 5.35pm and ran up a four-figure sum before attempting to pay for them using multiple debit and credit cards.
Suspicious of their behaviour, the shopworker challenged them and was assaulted before they fled the store.
It is understood the trio left the store in a white car – which police believe could have been a Vauxhall Zafira – and fled in the direction of Maldon.
Essex Police believe the men pictured may be able to help in their investigation.
Those with information are asked to contact Braintree's Local Policing Team on 101, quoting reference 42/21161/21.
Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.
