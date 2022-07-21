£2,300 worth of Makita power tools stolen in west Suffolk
- Credit: Suffolk police
A large amount of Makita power tools, totalling more than £2,000, have been stolen from a vehicle in west Suffolk.
The incident happened in Blacksmiths Lane in Thorpe Morieux, near Bury St Edmunds, between Friday, July 8 at 6pm and Thursday, July 14 at 8pm.
A suspect entered a vehicle parked on the driveway of a home and stole a large quantity of Makita power tools from the vehicle all marked with 'JB' on them.
The tools have an estimated value of around £2,300.
The stolen items include:
Makita lxt600 tool bag x2
Makita dhs6802 circular saw x2
Makita dtm512 multi tool x2
Makita dga513z angle grinder x2
Makita dmp180z inflator
Makita djv1802 jigsaw
Makita dkp1802 planer
Makita dhr242z rotary sds
Makita dml806 torch
Makita dhp484z combi drill
Makita ls1219 mitre saw
Makita wst07 mitre saw stand
Makita drt502j router
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number: 37/44723/22.