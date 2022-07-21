News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
£2,300 worth of Makita power tools stolen in west Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:21 PM July 21, 2022
A large number of makita tools have been stolen from a vehicle near Bury St Edmunds

A large number of makita tools have been stolen from a vehicle near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

A large amount of Makita power tools, totalling more than £2,000, have been stolen from a vehicle in west Suffolk.

The incident happened in Blacksmiths Lane in Thorpe Morieux, near Bury St Edmunds, between Friday, July 8 at 6pm and Thursday, July 14 at 8pm.

A suspect entered a vehicle parked on the driveway of a home and stole a large quantity of Makita power tools from the vehicle all marked with 'JB' on them.

The tools have an estimated value of around £2,300.

The stolen items include:

Makita lxt600 tool bag x2

Makita dhs6802 circular saw x2

Makita dtm512 multi tool x2

Makita dga513z angle grinder x2

Makita dmp180z inflator

Makita djv1802 jigsaw

Makita dkp1802 planer

Makita dhr242z rotary sds

Makita dml806 torch

Makita dhp484z combi drill

Makita ls1219 mitre saw

Makita wst07 mitre saw stand

Makita drt502j router

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number: 37/44723/22.

