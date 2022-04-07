News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Year's wait for trial for man accused of criminal damage and assault

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:12 PM April 7, 2022
Lawrence Bugeja admitted controlling and coercive behaviour and criminal damage at Ipswich Crown Court

Sean Smith appeared before Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 39-year-old Colchester man accused of damaging property and assault will take place in April next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (April 7) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Sean Smith of Goring Road, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to damaging crockery in December 2020 and damaging windows in June last year.

He also denied an offence of common assault on May 4 2021 and sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety on June 3 last year by making a telephone call that included a threat.

Smith’s trial will take place during a two-week warned list commencing April 24 next year.

Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

