Man accused of telling lies to police over dangerous driving incident

The trial of a 37-year-old Suffolk man accused of lying to the police following an incident of dangerous driving last year will take place in June 2023.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 14) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Nicholas Faux, 37, of no fixed address in the Stowmarket area.

He pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice by allegedly contacting police in July 2021 and informing them he was the driver of vehicle following an incident of dangerous driving on June 26.

Faux is then alleged to have continued to state he was the driver during police interviews when another person had already admitted the charges.

His trial will take place during a two-week warned list commencing June 19 next year.

Judge Emma Peters directed that a further case management hearing should take place on March 10 next year and she allowed Faux’ conditional bail to continue.