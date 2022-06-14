News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man accused of telling lies to police over dangerous driving incident

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 PM June 14, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nicholas Faux will face trial at Ipswich Crown Court next year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 37-year-old Suffolk man accused of lying to the police following an incident of dangerous driving last year will take place in June 2023.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 14) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Nicholas Faux, 37, of no fixed address in the Stowmarket area.

He pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice by allegedly contacting police in July 2021 and informing them he was the driver of vehicle following an incident of dangerous driving on June 26. 

Faux is then alleged to have continued to state he was the driver during police interviews when another person had already admitted the charges. 

His trial will take place during a two-week warned list commencing June 19 next year.

Judge Emma Peters directed that a further case management hearing should take place on March 10 next year and she allowed Faux’ conditional bail to continue.

Ipswich Crown Court
Stowmarket News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A home in Hadleigh has been left badly damaged after a fire ripped through the semi-detached house

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Home left badly damaged after fire ripped through property

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A former care home has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Frinton-on-Sea

Essex Live News

Former care home destroyed in suspected arson attack

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Nutshell Pub in Bury is featured in the new publication from CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale),

Pubs

Which Suffolk town has the most pubs per person?

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst celebrates with the National League play off final trophy after duri

Football

Hurst linked with former Town player after Grimsby promotion

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon