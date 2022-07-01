Man accused of possessing enough drugs for 300 street deals

The case is being heard at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A county lines drug dealer was found with 300 street deals of crack cocaine and heroin in a house in Suffolk, it has been alleged.

Police officers who went to the property in Aster Close, Red Lodge, saw Emmanuel Kamara standing at the top of the stairs, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When they searched him they allegedly found the class A drugs in a golf ball size package in his pocket, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

John Carmichael, prosecuting, said the heroin and crack cocaine found in the package could have been sold on the street in 300 deals.

He alleged that 26-year-old Kamara was a county lines drug dealer and had been caught with his “stock in trade".

Kamara of Greystead Road, London, has denied possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply on May 15 2020.

The trial, which is expected to last a couple of days, continues.