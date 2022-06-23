News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man denies throwing drugs into Suffolk prison and will face trial

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM June 23, 2022
Highpoint prison in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Ben Phillips will face a trial next year after being charged with throwing items into Highpoint prison - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant

A man has denied throwing packages containing drugs and mobile phones into a Suffolk jail and will face a trial next year. 

Ben Phillips, 39, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to face two charges at his plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Phillips, of Dyer Way, Romford, has been charged with throwing a package containing cocaine and cannabis - which are classified as 'List A' prohibited items - into HMP Highpoint, near Haverhill, on May 3 this year. 

He is also accused of throwing a package containing mobile phones, classified as List B prohibited items, into the Suffolk prison on the same date. 

Philips pleaded not guilty to both charges at the short preliminary hearing. 

Judge Emma Peters placed the trial into a warned list for July 10, 2023. 

Phillips was released on bail by the judge ahead of his trial next year. 


Ipswich Crown Court
Haverhill News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

A popular east Suffolk hotel has been sold 

Suffolk Live News

Popular east Suffolk hotel and spa sold to new owners and renamed

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are understood to be closing in on the signing of Morecambe left-back Greg Leigh (left).

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town closing in on left-back Leigh

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe was described as having "trad seaside charm" in The Sunday Times' guide

Suffolk Live News

Two east Suffolk towns named among UK's best up-and-coming places to live

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A total of 23 appliances were sent to the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Sandy Lane, Martlesham

Suffolk Live News

23 fire crews tackle blaze at Suffolk industrial park

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon