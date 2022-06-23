Man denies throwing drugs into Suffolk prison and will face trial

Ben Phillips will face a trial next year after being charged with throwing items into Highpoint prison - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant

A man has denied throwing packages containing drugs and mobile phones into a Suffolk jail and will face a trial next year.

Ben Phillips, 39, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to face two charges at his plea and trial preparation hearing.

Phillips, of Dyer Way, Romford, has been charged with throwing a package containing cocaine and cannabis - which are classified as 'List A' prohibited items - into HMP Highpoint, near Haverhill, on May 3 this year.

He is also accused of throwing a package containing mobile phones, classified as List B prohibited items, into the Suffolk prison on the same date.

Philips pleaded not guilty to both charges at the short preliminary hearing.

Judge Emma Peters placed the trial into a warned list for July 10, 2023.

Phillips was released on bail by the judge ahead of his trial next year.



