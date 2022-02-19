News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk man in court accused of raping schoolgirl

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:00 PM February 19, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court

Christopher Whittleton's trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 55-year-old Suffolk man accused of raping a schoolgirl will take place in June next year

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (February 18) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Christopher Whittleton, of Highwood Road, Newmarket.

He pleaded not guilty to raping a girl under 16, raping a girl under 13 and two further offences of rape. All the charges relate to the same alleged victim and the earliest charge  dates back more than 20 years.

Whittleton’s trial, which is expected to last five or six days, will get underway on June 26 next year.

Judge David Pugh allowed Whittleton’s conditional bail to continue.

Ipswich Crown Court
Newmarket News
West Suffolk News

