Man admits 2012 Newmarket sex assault

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 9:30 AM February 23, 2022
Ipswich crown court building

Feroze Khan pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man has admitted sexually assaulting a woman more than 10 years ago in Newmarket. 

Feroze Khan, 30, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault dating back to January 2012. 

Khan's plea was accepted by prosecutor Andrew Thompson - who asked for a further charge of attempted rape to lie on the file. 

The court heard that the investigation into the Newmarket sexual assault was halted in 2014, but after Khan was convicted of another offence at Harrow Crown Court in 2017, his DNA provided a match. 

The court heard that there is some CCTV footage from the night in 2012. 

Khan, of Longford Court, north-west London, was granted conditional bail by Judge Martyn Levett. 

The judge also ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service and requested that a victim personal statement be updated. 

Khan will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on April 1. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Newmarket News

