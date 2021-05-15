Man admits illegally bringing Albanian immigrants into the country

Published: 11:00 AM May 15, 2021

A man has admitted assisting the unlawful immigration of a group of Albanians into the UK.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday ( May 14) was James Brunton-Hall, 49, of no fixed address.

He admitted breaching immigration law by conveying eight Albanians by boat to the UK on or before April 15 this year.

Brunton-Hall was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.