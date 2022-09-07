Man admits murdering Canadian teenager he met through online dating app
- Credit: PA
A 23-year-old has admitted murdering a 19-year-old Canadian woman he had met on an online dating app in Chelmsford.
Jack Seeple was arrested after officers were called to an incident in Tennyson Road on Tuesday, February 1.
During the incident, Ashley Wadsworth, who had moved to the UK from Canada to be with Seeple, had sustained a number of stab wounds.
Ms Wadsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sepple, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, was subsequently charged with murder.
An inquest hearing was told that the teenager died of “stab wounds to the chest”.
Ms Wadsworth had met her boyfriend, Sepple, through an online dating app and travelled to the UK late last year.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming
- 2 Opening date announced for much-loved Suffolk pub after years of closure
- 3 290 jobs at risk as meat firm proposes Suffolk site closure
- 4 Tornado experts issue warning of severe thunderstorms over region
- 5 Outline plans for 300 homes in Suffolk town recommended for approval
- 6 Police pull over farm vehicle with unsecured load of potatoes
- 7 M&S launches new and much larger north Essex store
- 8 Sewage warning issued for Suffolk beach after heavy rainfall
- 9 Four vintage motorbikes stolen in east Suffolk burglary
- 10 Mike Bacon: Time to make away teams quake in their boots at Portman Road
In a brief hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, Sepple’s barrister said a psychiatrist had indicated that the defendant was fit to plead.
Christopher Paxton QC, for Sepple, said that the “issue of fitness is now resolved” and requested that the defendant be asked to enter a plea.
The court clerk read the single charge of murder and Sepple, standing in the secure dock in a long white sleeved top and with tattoos on his face and hand, replied: “I’m guilty.”
Earlier this year she posted photos online of her “amazing trip to London”, where she had been sightseeing.
Judge Christopher Morgan told Sepple: “By your plea of guilty to murder there’s only one sentence that can be passed and that’s a life sentence.”
Seeple will be sentenced on October 10.
Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton, senior investigating officer, said: “Today, Jack Sepple has admitted murdering Ashley Wadsworth.
“The evidence against Sepple is so overwhelming that he was left with very few options other than to admit his guilt.
“At the very least, today’s plea means Ashley’s family will be spared the heartache of having to sit through a trial.
“I hope today that they can feel some form of comfort knowing that Sepple is facing a substantial amount of time behind bars for his actions.”