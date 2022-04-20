Man denies West Suffolk Hospital toilet filming but admits blackmail

A father-of-one has admitted attempting to blackmail a woman but denied filming her in a toilet at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Piotr Prasalek, 35, pleaded guilty to blackmail by making an unwarranted demand of £1,000 from a woman, but pleaded not guilty to a charge of voyeurism relating to allegedly filming her in a toilet at the Bury hospital.

Prasalek, of Pemberton Walk, Bury St Edmunds, contacted the woman on social media to demand the money.

Prosecutor Nicholas Bleaney told Ipswich Crown Court the pleas were accepted by the crown, and asked that the voyeurism charge be left on the file.

Charles Myatt, representing Prasalek, said his client had no previous convictions.

Mr Myatt requested a psychological report and a pre-sentence report be conducted prior to Prasalek's sentencing.

Mr Myatt said Prasalek was "very short of money" at the time and that his financial circumstances triggered the offence "that was doomed to fail".

Prasalek also suffers from depression and anxiety, and it is being investigated as to whether he has Asperger's syndrome, Mr Myatt told the court.

He was also off medication on doctor's orders at the time of the offence, Mr Myatt added.

Judge David Pugh ordered a psychological report ahead of Prasalek's next appearance on Friday, June 10.

The judge said Prasalek will either be sentenced on that date, or later if there is a need for a pre-sentence report.

Prasalek, who appeared via prison video link at the plea and trial preparation hearing, was remanded in custody.