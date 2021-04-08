Man caught in sting trying to sexually communicate with 'child' admits charges
- Credit: ARCHANT
A Grundisburgh man caught in a sting trying to engage in sexual communication with a 'decoy' child will be sentenced later this month.
Thomas Myhill, 31, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to face two charges at his plea and trial preparation hearing.
Myhill, of Park Road, Grundisburgh, pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child between November 15, 2020, and February 23, 2021.
He also pleaded guilty to attempting to breach a sexual harm prevention order, which was imposed at Ipswich Crown Court in August 2017.
The court heard that Myhill's communication had been with a decoy 'child' as part of a sting operation.
Recorder Richard Atchley ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service.
Myhill, who appeared via video link, will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on April 28.
