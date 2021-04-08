News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man caught in sting trying to sexually communicate with 'child' admits charges

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM April 8, 2021   
The pair appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Thomas Myhill pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: ARCHANT

A Grundisburgh man caught in a sting trying to engage in sexual communication with a 'decoy' child will be sentenced later this month. 

Thomas Myhill, 31, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday to face two charges at his plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Myhill, of Park Road, Grundisburgh, pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child between November 15, 2020, and February 23, 2021. 

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to breach a sexual harm prevention order, which was imposed at Ipswich Crown Court in August 2017. 

The court heard that Myhill's communication had been with a decoy 'child' as part of a sting operation. 

Recorder Richard Atchley ordered a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service. 

Myhill, who appeared via video link, will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on April 28. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for £40m
  2. 2 Key points as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference after Ipswich Town takeover
  3. 3 Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk
  1. 4 'We are committed to restoring ITFC to its former glory' - Johnson on Ipswich Town takeover
  2. 5 Fuller Flavour: 'The worst crop of players to ever don an Ipswich Town shirt'
  3. 6 Who are Ipswich Town's new American owners? - Profiles of the men involved in today's takeover
  4. 7 Petition against 'unfair' horse riding beach ban signed by 4,000 people
  5. 8 Bench placed in memory of well-loved local vet thrown into pond by vandals
  6. 9 'Oh happy day!'... Emotional Town fans go crazy bonkers with joy at news of takeover!
  7. 10 Woman assaulted in home by four men and one wielding machete

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Red kite with McDonald's cup in talons

Gallery

Red kite spotted collecting rubbish in Suffolk

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
West Suffolk Council is inviting groups to bid for cash from its Community Chest fund. Picture: SARA

People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lucy on her motorbike with little brother William and sister Katie

Teenager may never walk unaided again after 'absolutely horrific' crash

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon