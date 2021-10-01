Man exposes himself in woodland
- Credit: Archant
A man was seen exposing himself and acting suspiciously in a Colchester park, police have said.
Essex Police said the man was seen between 6.30am and 8am on September 11 in the area around Bourne Pond, off Mersea Road, and in Old Heath Recreation Ground.
One woman reported a man stumbling around near to Brookside Close.
The woman was left feeling uncomfortable, but no offences were reported.
The second caller described seeing a man exposing himself in the woodland close to Bourne Pond.
The third caller reported a man acting suspiciously in the nearby Old Heath Recreation Ground, but that report was made anonymously.
In all three cases, the descriptions given of the man were very similar and police are linking each of the incidents.
Officers are trying to locate the third caller and have urged them to contact the Colchester Local Policing Team on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/194754/21.