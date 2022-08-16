News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man and woman arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after death of child

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:40 PM August 16, 2022
A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a child died in Colchester

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a child died in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A man and a woman have been arrested following the death of a child in Colchester. 

Emergency services were called to concerns for the welfare of a child in Geoff Seaden Close shortly after 10.20am on Sunday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We arrived alongside ambulance service colleagues. Despite their best efforts, the child has sadly died. 

"An investigation will now take place into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death and a post-mortem examination will take place.

"A man and a woman who are not related to the child have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and child neglect."

The pair have been released on bail until September 7. 

The spokesman added that specialist officers are supporting the child's parents. 

