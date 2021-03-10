Two arrested after reports of man stabbed in Newmarket home

Published: 4:38 PM March 10, 2021

A man and a woman were arrested after a man in his 40s was stabbed in Newmarket. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man and a woman have been arrested after a man was allegedly stabbed in a Newmarket home.

Police were called to a property on New Cheveley Road in the town at around 7.10pm on Saturday March 6.

They arrived to find two people had gone to the property and allegedly stabbed a man in his 40s with an unknown implement. He had suffered a puncture wound on his lower back.

A 28-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, but were later released on police bail, until March 31, pending further enquiries.

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

A police spokesman said his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.



