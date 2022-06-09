News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man and woman deny burglary in Essex village

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:30 AM June 9, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

David Dennington and Hannah Wood appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man and woman have denied burgling a home near Colchester and stealing a wallet. 

David Dennington, 43, and Hannah Wood, 34, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday for their plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Dennington and Wood both pleaded not guilty to the alleged burglary of a property in Langenhoe, near Colchester, between March 12 and March 15, 2021. 

Dennington also denied a further charge of fraud by false representation after it was alleged he used a stolen bank card to make a purchase. 

Dennington, of Robin Drive, Ipswich, and Wood, of North Station Road, Colchester, both entered their not guilty pleas from the dock at Ipswich Crown Court. 

The pair's trial, which is expected to last three to four days, has been placed in a warned list for December 19 this year. 

Dennington and Wood were released on unconditional bail by Judge Emma Peters. 

