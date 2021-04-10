Man and woman accused of sexual offences to face trial
- Credit: Archant
A man and a woman will face a trial next year after denying sexual offences.
Scott Lawrence-Bayly, of Bridge Street, Stowmarket, and Amber Robinson, of Melville Heath, South Woodham Ferrers, Essex, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.
Lawrence-Bayly, 24, is charged with sexual assault of a child under 13, causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Robinson, 25, is charged with a single count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, and she also pleaded not guilty to the offence.
The offences are alleged to have happened between 2019 and 2020.
The trial, which is expected to last around eight days, will take place on April 4, 2022.
Recorder Richard Atchley released both Lawrence-Bayly and Robinson on unconditional bail ahead of their trial next year.