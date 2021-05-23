Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following alleged stabbing in Colchester

Published: 10:50 AM May 23, 2021

Police have arrested a man after an alleged stabbing in Colchester - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An 18-year-old has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Colchester which saw a man taken to hospital.

Just before 1.30am, officers on patrol came across a man, aged in his 60s, who had been stabbed outside Bodrum Kebab House in Crouch Street.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been released.

Police carried out a search of the area and quickly arrested an 18-year-old man from Colchester on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He currently remains in custody.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with dash cam or doorbell footage from the area, to contact them.

Information can be submitted via the Essex Police website or by calling Colchester CID on 101, quoting incident number 114 of May 23.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.