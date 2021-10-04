News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested after armed police search Glemsford property

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:33 PM October 4, 2021    Updated: 3:34 PM October 4, 2021
Armed police attended a property in Glemsford where one man was arrested

Armed police attended a property in Glemsford where one man was arrested - Credit: Archant

A 46-year-old man has been arrested after armed police searched a house in Glemsford at the weekend. 

A police spokeswoman said a number of officers, including armed police, attended an address in Kings Road, just after 6.35am on Saturday, October 2.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on firearm and offensive weapon offences. 

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been released on bail until October 30.

An eyewitness said police blocked the road and stayed for around 16 hours. The witness also described seeing sniffer dogs and forensics officers at the scene.

Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

