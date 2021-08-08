Man arrested following Essex nightclub assault
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following an assault at a Colchester nightclub.
Essex Police are appealing for information after a man, aged in his 20s, suffered facial injuries at Roberts bar and nightclub in Vineyard Street around 2.35am today.
A 31-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm a short time later, police said.
He currently remains in custody for questioning.
Essex Police said staff at Roberts are assisting with enquiries, but officers would like to speak to any members of the public who may have witnessed the assault.
People with information can call Essex Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/161590/21.
Alternatively, information can be submitted online here or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Information can also be reported, anonymously, to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
