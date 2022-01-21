Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted in Colchester
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in a residential street in Colchester.
The incident happened in Margaret Road, close to the town centre, at about 4.20am on Tuesday, January 18, Essex Police said.
The woman, who is in her 40s, reported that the assault began inside a vehicle before she was pulled outside.
She then hit her head on the pavement.
A 48-year-old man from Colchester was subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, assault and theft.
He is currently on bail until February 8.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area to get in touch.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference number 42/14535/22.
Join our Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.