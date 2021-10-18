Suspected drink driver arrested after cyclist killed in collision

Published: 7:52 AM October 18, 2021

A suspected drink and drug driver has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a collision with a Mercedes on the A134.

Police were called to the Northern Approach in Colchester, near the junction with Bruff Close, at around 7pm on Friday.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died a short while later.

A man was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 1079 of October 15.