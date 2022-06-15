News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested after drugs, cash and weapon found at west Suffolk home

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:28 PM June 15, 2022
A man has been arrested after a search warrant was executed in Haverhill

A man has been arrested after a search warrant was executed in Haverhill - Credit: Haverhill Police

A man has been arrested after a large amount of drugs, cash and a weapon were found at a home in west Suffolk.

The arrest comes after police executed a search warrant at an address in Haverhill on Wednesday, police said on Twitter.

The man was arrested for possession with intent to supply marijuana and possession of an offensive weapon.

In a tweet, Haverhill police also said officers will act on reports from the community and continue to catch, disrupt and convict drug dealers in the west Suffolk town.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after serious crash involving lorry and car

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Nutshell Pub in Bury is featured in the new publication from CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale),

Pubs

Which Suffolk town has the most pubs per person?

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A home in Hadleigh has been left badly damaged after a fire ripped through the semi-detached house

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Home left badly damaged after fire ripped through property

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Hundreds of litres of diesel has been stolen from vehicles in east Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Hundreds of litres of diesel stolen from vehicles in east Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon