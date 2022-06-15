Man arrested after drugs, cash and weapon found at west Suffolk home
- Credit: Haverhill Police
A man has been arrested after a large amount of drugs, cash and a weapon were found at a home in west Suffolk.
The arrest comes after police executed a search warrant at an address in Haverhill on Wednesday, police said on Twitter.
The man was arrested for possession with intent to supply marijuana and possession of an offensive weapon.
In a tweet, Haverhill police also said officers will act on reports from the community and continue to catch, disrupt and convict drug dealers in the west Suffolk town.