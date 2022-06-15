Man arrested after drugs, cash and weapon found at west Suffolk home

A man has been arrested after a search warrant was executed in Haverhill - Credit: Haverhill Police

A man has been arrested after a large amount of drugs, cash and a weapon were found at a home in west Suffolk.

The arrest comes after police executed a search warrant at an address in Haverhill on Wednesday, police said on Twitter.

#SNT Executed a search warrant at an address in #Haverhill today, one male arrested for:



- Possession with intent to supply 🍁

- Possession of an offensive weapon



We will act on reports from the community and continue to catch, disrupt and convict dealers in our town



— Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) June 15, 2022

The man was arrested for possession with intent to supply marijuana and possession of an offensive weapon.

In a tweet, Haverhill police also said officers will act on reports from the community and continue to catch, disrupt and convict drug dealers in the west Suffolk town.