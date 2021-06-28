Arrest after car driven erratically crashes into parked vehicles
- Credit: Archant
A man has been arrested after police received reports of a car being driven erratically in Colchester and crashing into parked vehicles.
Police were called around 8am today (Monday, June 28) regarding a silver Vauxhall Astra in Harwich Road, Ipswich Road and Mile End Road.
The vehicle had crashed into a number of other cars and was continuing on its route, police said.
A short while later, officers were also called to Nayland Road to reports of a man getting out of a vehicle with a weapon.
Officers attended and arrested a 48-year-old man from Colchester on suspicion of driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article.
He is currently being treated in hospital.
Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, Colchester district commander, said: “We would like to thank the members of the public who alerted us to this incident this morning.
“It will of course naturally cause concern within the Colchester community.
"However, I would say that within 19 minutes of the first call to us, a man had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.
“Our officers are here, across Colchester – and indeed Essex – for your safety and key to that is people reporting crime to us, as was the case this morning.”