East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Arrest after car driven erratically crashes into parked vehicles

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 2:53 PM June 28, 2021   
A man and a woman have been arrested after an alleged assault in Braintree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 48-year-old man has been arrested by police - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested after police received reports of a car being driven erratically in Colchester and crashing into parked vehicles. 

Police were called around 8am today (Monday, June 28) regarding a silver Vauxhall Astra in Harwich Road, Ipswich Road and Mile End Road. 

The vehicle had crashed into a number of other cars and was continuing on its route, police said. 

A short while later, officers were also called to Nayland Road to reports of a man getting out of a vehicle with a weapon. 

Officers attended and arrested a 48-year-old man from Colchester on suspicion of driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article.

He is currently being treated in hospital.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, Colchester district commander, said: “We would like to thank the members of the public who alerted us to this incident this morning.

“It will of course naturally cause concern within the Colchester community.

"However, I would say that within 19 minutes of the first call to us, a man had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

“Our officers are here, across Colchester – and indeed Essex – for your safety and key to that is people reporting crime to us, as was the case this morning.”

