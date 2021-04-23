Man arrested after indecent exposure reports in Witham

Published: 1:34 PM April 23, 2021

A 21-year-old has been arrested following reports of a man indecently exposing himself in Essex.

Officers have been investigating a number of incidents reported in February and March in Witham.

A 21-year-old man was arrested this morning and remains in custody for questioning.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Braintree CID, quoting reference 42/44328/21.

Contact Essex Police on the force's website or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, you can call 101.