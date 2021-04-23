News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested after indecent exposure reports in Witham

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 1:34 PM April 23, 2021   
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man following indecent exposure reports in Essex

A 21-year-old has been arrested following reports of a man indecently exposing himself in Essex. 

Officers have been investigating a number of incidents reported in February and March in Witham. 

A 21-year-old man was arrested this morning and remains in custody for questioning.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Braintree CID, quoting reference 42/44328/21.

Contact Essex Police on the force's website or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Alternatively, you can call 101.

Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The pumps are now out of order at Gulf Lady Lane Petrol Station in Hadleigh

Customers help man seriously injured in fire at Hadleigh petrol station

Johnny Griffith and Charlotte McLaughlin

person
A DHL delivery van appears to drive around planters designed to close Jovian Way, Ipswich to traffic

DHL driver apologises after 'dangerous' driving in Ipswich rat-run

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
A fire took place at Gulf Lady Lane Petrol Station in Hadleigh 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Man left with serious burns after fire at Hadleigh petrol station

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Alan Judge celebrates after scoring Towns second goal to take them 2-0 up against Bristol Rovers.

Football | Video

'Nothing surprises me anymore' - Judge on Town departure

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon