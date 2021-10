A man wanted after failing to appear at court in connection with robberies has been arrested - Credit: Archant

A man who failed to attend court for a number of serious offences including robbery has been arrested in Haverhill.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Haverhill on Wednesday, October 27 and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Last shift of another set for #SNT3 in #Haverhill



Started it off with locating and arresting a wanted male who failed to attend court for some serious offences including robbery! 💰



Finished it by seizing this car for driving with no insurance 🚘



#858 pic.twitter.com/281FZU2koE — Haverhill Police (@PoliceHaverhill) October 27, 2021

The man was remanded, pending his next court appearance.