Man arrested after series of alleged harassment offences in town centre
Published: 11:06 AM October 25, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a spate of alleged harassment offences in an Essex town centre.
Police issued a CCTV appeal after the incidents were reported in Halstead's High Street between October 3 and October 14.
Essex Police has now confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of harassment.
He remains in custody for questioning.
A police spokesman said officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation and do not believe there is any wider threat to the community.