Man arrested after series of alleged harassment offences in town centre

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:06 AM October 25, 2021   
The alleged harassment incidents were reported in Halstead's High Street

The alleged harassment incidents were reported in Halstead's High Street - Credit: Google Maps

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a spate of alleged harassment offences in an Essex town centre.

Police issued a CCTV appeal after the incidents were reported in Halstead's High Street between October 3 and October 14.

Essex Police has now confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of harassment.

He remains in custody for questioning.

A police spokesman said officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation and do not believe there is any wider threat to the community.

