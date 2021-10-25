Man arrested after series of alleged harassment offences in town centre

Published: 11:06 AM October 25, 2021

The alleged harassment incidents were reported in Halstead's High Street - Credit: Google Maps

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a spate of alleged harassment offences in an Essex town centre.

Police issued a CCTV appeal after the incidents were reported in Halstead's High Street between October 3 and October 14.

Essex Police has now confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of harassment.

He remains in custody for questioning.

A police spokesman said officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation and do not believe there is any wider threat to the community.