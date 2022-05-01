Man arrested as motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash

The air ambulance was called to a two-vehicle crash on the A120 near Braintree - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a crash involving a Mercedes in a busy north Essex road.

Officers from Essex's Roads Policing Unit were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A120 near Braintree at about 6.30pm on Thursday, April 28.

The motorcyclist in his 20s was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he remains.

It is understood that the motorcyclist suffered a fractured pelvis as a result of the crash.

His condition is not thought to be life-threatening at this stage.

A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We need anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage or was in the area at the time to contact us."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police quoting incident number 956 of April 28.