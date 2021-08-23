Published: 1:39 PM August 23, 2021

One man has been arrested after a man was left with serious head injuries after an incident in Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

An arrest has been made following an incident where a man was found with serious head injuries in Newmarket during the weekend.

Officers were called at just after midnight on Sunday, August 22, to reports of a man lying unconscious in Park Lane.

The man – who is aged in his 50s - was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Detectives are continuing investigate the cause of his injuries, which are still unexplained.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm last night in connection with this investigation.

He was questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and subsequently released on bail until Wednesday, September 15, pending further enquiries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 11.30pm on Saturday night and midnight and saw or heard anything that could assist the investigation.

Any motorists passing through with a dashcam in their vehicle are asked to review their footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference: 46171/21.



