Man arrested after bomb disposal unit find quantity of possible explosive devices

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 7:29 AM March 31, 2022
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing or possession of explosives under suspicious circumstances in Bury

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manufacturing or possession of explosives under suspicious circumstances in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 50s has been arrested after police and bomb disposal units discovered a possible quantity of explosive devices at a property near Bury St Edmunds. 

Officers conducted a warrant at a property in Birds Croft in Great Liveremere just after 1pm yesterday, Wednesday, March, 30, after they had reasons to conduct a pre-planned search of the address.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Police are being assisted at the scene by army explosive ordnance disposal officers and Suffolk Fire and Rescue teams.

"A male in his 50s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of manufacturing or possession of explosives under suspicious circumstances."

He has since been released pending further enquiries. 

A police cordon remains in place at the property. 

Officers would also like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding while enquiries are conducted into the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

