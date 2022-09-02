News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested after spate of Post Office robberies in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:58 PM September 2, 2022
A man armed with a crowbar stole £600 from a Post Office in Lavenham

One of the robberies happened at the post office in Lavenham - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies at Post Offices in Suffolk.

The robberies took place in Lavenham on July 27, in Clare on August 3 and Claydon on August 26.

The arrest followed a robbery at a post office in north Norfolk yesterday evening, September 1.

Police were called to Station road in Wells-next-the-Sea at about 4.45pm after a man entered the Post Office and took cash from the premises.

The man was reported to have been holding a crowbar after entering the building, before stealing a substantial amount of cash.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

A man was then arrested in Dereham on suspicion of robbery, in connection with the incident.

He was taken to Bury St. Edmunds Police Investigations Centre for questioning, where he was further arrested in connection with the three robberies which had happened in Suffolk.

Suffolk police are continuing to investigate all four incidents and are being supported by Norfolk Police.

Anyone who has any information about the Suffolk robberies should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/48399/22 for Lavenham, 37/49603/22 for Clare and 37/54892/22 for Claydon.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

